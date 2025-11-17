403
Massive Illegal Dump Pile Sparks Alarm in England’s Oxfordshire
(MENAFN) A 60-meter-long heap of illegally dumped trash in Oxfordshire, England, has raised urgent environmental warnings after drone footage revealed hundreds of tons of rubbish strewn between the River Cherwell and the A34 near Kidlington.
Drone images obtained by Anadolu show the waste stacked up to 10 meters high, sparking concern from local officials and environmental advocates.
According to media, Friends of the Thames reported that the dump appeared roughly a month ago and was likely created by an organized crime group. The organization noted there were no visible containment or mitigation measures in place.
“This is an environmental catastrophe unfolding in plain sight,” said Laura Reineke, head of Friends of the Thames.
Raising the issue in parliament last week, Calum Miller, the Liberal Democrat lawmaker for Bicester and Woodstock, highlighted the staggering cleanup cost. He said the “estimated cost of removal is greater than the entire annual budget of the local district council.”
"Criminals have dumped a mountain of illegal waste weighing hundreds of tons in my constituency on a floodplain adjacent to the River Cherwell," he said.
