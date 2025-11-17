403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Navy to partake in joint anti-submarine exercise with US
(MENAFN) South Korea’s Navy announced on Monday that it will participate in a monthlong joint anti-submarine exercise with the United States in Guam, featuring the country’s indigenous submarine Ahn Mu for the first time.
The Silent Shark drills, set to begin Tuesday, will involve the 3,000-ton Ahn Mu and two South Korean P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, alongside US submarines and P-8A maritime patrol planes, according to reports. This marks the first overseas deployment of the Ahn Mu in a multinational exercise.
The exercises are intended to enhance the combined maritime defense capabilities of both nations.
In a separate initiative, South Korea and the US will launch a joint cybersecurity exercise on Monday at a training facility in Maryland, aimed at boosting their readiness against potential cyber threats. During the second Cyber Alliance drills, which will continue through Friday, participants will practice rapidly sharing intelligence in response to simulated cyberattacks.
The Silent Shark drills, set to begin Tuesday, will involve the 3,000-ton Ahn Mu and two South Korean P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, alongside US submarines and P-8A maritime patrol planes, according to reports. This marks the first overseas deployment of the Ahn Mu in a multinational exercise.
The exercises are intended to enhance the combined maritime defense capabilities of both nations.
In a separate initiative, South Korea and the US will launch a joint cybersecurity exercise on Monday at a training facility in Maryland, aimed at boosting their readiness against potential cyber threats. During the second Cyber Alliance drills, which will continue through Friday, participants will practice rapidly sharing intelligence in response to simulated cyberattacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment