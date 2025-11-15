MENAFN - IANS) Kamya Punjabi on upcoming project talking about menopause: 'Being a part of 'Me No Pause Me Play' is a responsibility.'

With an aim to break stereotypes and ignite important conversations, the trailer of Kamya Punjabi starrer 'Me No Pause Me Play, directed by Samar K. Mukherjee and written and produced by author Manoj Kumar Sharma, has taken social media by storm. The film - touted as India's first mainstream feature addressing the theme of menopause, and brings together a powerful ensemble cast including Kamya Punjabi, Deepshikha Nagpal, Sudha Chandran, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Amiee Misobbah, Karan Chhabra, and Aman Verma.

Talking about it Kamya Punjabi, in a statement to IANS, spoke about breaking the taboo and highlighting the societal acceptance of menopause. She said,“When I heard the story, it felt like someone had finally put words to emotions many women silently carry. Being a part of Me No Pause Me Play is not just another role for me-it's a responsibility. Menopause is spoken about far too little, and this film finally gives it the voice it deserves. If our work encourages even one woman to speak her truth, it's worth it.”

At its heart, Me No Pause Me Play is a cinematic celebration of strength, self-discovery, and transformation. With a storyline that challenges long-standing taboos around womanhood and ageing, the film promises to start a much-needed conversation in Indian society. Kamya Punjabi, in the trailer, makes a striking impact with her confident screen presence and emotional intensity. Known for her fearless portrayals, Kamya brings both authenticity and grace to a role that embodies resilience and empowerment.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, stepping in as both actor and producer, shines with understated strength - his performance reflecting the emotional backbone of the story. Together, the trio delivers power-packed moments that stay with the viewer long after the trailer ends. Director Samar K. Mukherjee's vision comes through clearly, stating that the movie is not merely a film about ageing or transition, but about rebirth. The trailer beautifully captures the idea that life doesn't stop at any stage; it evolves.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Samar K. Mukherjee said,“As a filmmaker, I wanted to tell a story that not only moves people but also opens their eyes. Me No Pause Me Play is about transformation - it's about rediscovering joy, identity, and purpose. Women don't pause; they reinvent themselves, and that's the essence of this film.”

Speaking about the project, filmmaker & Actor Manoj Kumar Sharma added,“This film is a tribute to every woman who embraces change with courage. We wanted to break the silence around menopause and celebrate it as a new beginning, not an end.”

Me No Pause Me Play, along with Kamya Punjabi, which also stars Deepshikha Nagpal and Sudha Chandran, representing strong, mature women on screen, is set for its release on November 28, 2025.

