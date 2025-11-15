'Gujarat Model': Surat Locals Credit PM Modi's Vison For Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a thorough review of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project during his visit to Gujarat on Saturday. Locals described this as a significant milestone in India's efforts to advance next-generation transport infrastructure, suggesting that it will contribute to growth and progress in the region.

Arriving at Surat International Airport on Saturday morning, the Prime Minister proceeded by helicopter to Antroli, where the under-construction Surat Bullet Train Station -- one of the flagship stations of the corridor -- is taking shape.

During the visit, the Prime Minister inspected the Surat station -- a structure inspired by the city's globally renowned diamond industry.

A textile businessman, Kaushik Ramanuj, speaking to IANS, said, "We feel that the bullet train will greatly benefit Gujarat, especially its diamond and textile industries. We will also get a comparatively better connectivity to Mumbai. After the Prime Minister's visit, it seems that we will be able to fully utilise the bullet train project very soon."

The corridor will connect major cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Thane and Mumbai, and is expected to cut travel time between the two metros to around two hours, significantly boosting inter-city mobility.

Another businessman, Hardik Patel, told IANS, "When we talk about PM Modi's vision, he had already transformed Gujarat during his tenure here. Today, people see Gujarat as a model for India. With the bullet train, the connectivity from Ahmedabad to Mumbai will become easier. People in Surat will benefit as it will facilitate transportation for the diamond industry and textile markets"

Locals also hailed the project and said that not only the businessmen, but also the common people will benefit from this project.

Speaking to IANS, a local said, "PM Modi's visit is expected to benefit traders, residents and the public at large. With his inspection, the project is likely to progress faster, and people will soon be able to avail themselves of its facilities."

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL), over 85 per cent of the corridor -- around 465 km -- is being built on elevated viaducts, with 326 km already completed.

Progress on river bridges is also substantial, with 17 of 25 bridges constructed. The 47-km Surat–Bilimora section is among the most advanced stretches, where civil works and track-bed preparation have been fully completed.

The Prime Minister's on-site review highlights the Centre's emphasis on expediting large-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects. Once operational, the MAHSR corridor is expected to transform regional connectivity, accelerate economic development, and place India firmly among countries with advanced high-speed rail networks.