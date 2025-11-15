Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Become Parents, Adorable Baby Shower Pics Surface Online [PHOTOS]

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed a baby girl, making their fourth wedding anniversary even more special. Farah Khan shared unseen baby shower photos, while celebrity friends flooded the couple with heartfelt wishes and congratulations.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently announced the arrival of their baby girl, marking a joyful milestone for the couple. Soon after the news broke, Farah Khan delighted fans by sharing unseen, heartwarming pictures from the couple's intimate baby shower.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary, November 15. The couple announced the happy news with a heartfelt Instagram post, prompting an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

Rajkummar Rao's close friend Farah Khan added to the joy by sharing unseen photos from the couple's intimate baby shower. The filmmaker-choreographer gave fans a sweet glimpse into the warm celebration, capturing the love and excitement surrounding the parents-to-be.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, glowing in matching yellow, celebrated their baby shower with close friends Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal. The event also featured a fun food corner serving chaat and nostalgic street-style favourites.

Farah Khan shared the baby-shower photos with her trademark humor, writing,“Baby comin...!! Congrats Patralekhaa & Rajkummar. Enjoy this beautiful phase, and remember-for any baby advice, Main Hoon Na! PS: Huma, good we did this in time!”

Earlier, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared a heartfelt message:“We are so happy. God has blessed us with a little angel.” They added,“On our fourth wedding anniversary, God has given us the biggest blessing,” expressing their joy as new parents.