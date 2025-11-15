Two Cyber Fraudsters Arrested By Delhi Police Crime Branch In Rs 50 Lakh Investment Scam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two individuals involved in separate high-value online investment frauds that collectively caused losses of more than Rs 50 lakh to unsuspecting victims, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made following a marathon investigation that combined technical surveillance, financial tracing, and sustained human intelligence efforts, officials said.

Under the supervision of ACP Anil Kumar, a team led by Inspector Ashok Kumar tracked down the accused to Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Both were wanted in two cases registered under Sections 318(4)/61(2) BNS and 318(4)/319/340 BNS for orchestrating complex online cheating schemes.

In the first case, a complainant was duped of Rs 23.8 lakh after being lured into a fake stock-market investment scheme.

The accused, Sunil Kumar Reddy (44), an MBA-qualified Business Development Executive from Anantapur, allegedly posed as a legitimate investment adviser.

The victim transferred the money through 15 RTGS and NEFT transactions into multiple bank accounts that were later frozen by investigators.

The police have already returned Rs 5 lakh to the complainant. Reddy was arrested after sustained interstate coordination.

In the second case, a private employee with TATA Croma in Lucknow was cheated of Rs 26.49 lakh through a sophisticated incentive scam linked to a fraudulent crypto trading platform.

The accused, Ayush Semwal (21), a B.Com student and call-centre employee from Gautambudh Nagar, allegedly facilitated the movement of illegal funds and operated mule accounts to obscure the money trail.

Investigators discovered 18 Layer-1 bank accounts used to launder the proceeds of crime, all of which have now been frozen.

Semwal admitted to selling several bank accounts on commission.

"On sustained interrogation, Ayush Semwal admitted that he had sold several accounts to another associate on commission on transaction amounts," the Delhi Police said in its press note.

He was arrested from his workplace in Noida Sector-58 by a team led by SI Gulshan Kumar.

"The coordinated and tireless efforts of the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, have led to the unmasking of a well-camouflaged cyber fraud network operating across state boundaries. Further investigation is in progress," said DCP Aditya Gautam.