Deputizing For HM King Abdullah II And HM Queen Rania Al Abdullah, HRH Prince Talal Bin Muhammad Honors Recipients Of The 2025 King Hussein Cancer Research Award

Amman, November 14 (Petra)-– Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, HRH Prince Talal bin Muhammad, Special Adviser to His Majesty, honored the recipients of the 2025 King Hussein Cancer Research Award during a ceremony held in the presence of HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Center (KHCC), along with several members of the Royal Family.Princess Ghida delivered keynote remarks during the ceremony, stating:"When we launched the King Hussein Cancer Research Award, we dreamed of an Arab world fully engaged in global cancer research. That dream is now a movement, led by brilliant minds shaping the future of science."Presented annually, the King Hussein Cancer Research Award recognizes outstanding contributions to cancer research, encourages efforts to improve prevention and treatment, and promotes collaboration at both the regional and international levels.Over the past five years, the Award has reaffirmed its commitment to placing research at the forefront of the regional cancer agenda. It has brought together nearly 900 researchers and scientists from around the world and funded eight innovative research projects led by promising scientists.The 2025 ceremony honored a distinguished group of Arab scientists and researchers, selected from among hundreds of applicants representing more than 26 countries, in recognition of their impact on advancing cancer research and driving scientific progress.This year's guest of honor was Professor Hagop M. Kantarjian from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who was recognized as Laureate for Special Distinction in Research, for his lifetime of exceptional contributions to cancer research and to the treatment of leukemia.The following 2025 King Hussein Awardees were announced during the ceremony:Professor Mohamed Kharfan-Dabaja from Mayo Clinic – Florida received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the international track, while the Lifetime Achievement Award in the regional track went to Professor Mohammad Abu Hilal from the University of Jordan.The Young Investigator Award in the international track was presented to Dr. Mina Sedrak from the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, while Dr. Mohamed Jemaa from the University of Tunis El Manar and Dr. Walhan Alshaer from The University of Jordan received the Young Investigator Award in the regional track.The Promising Researcher Grant was awarded to Dr. Temidayo Omolaoye from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences – Dubai Health, and Dr. Larry Bodgi from the American University of Beirut, in recognition of their promising research in the fight against cancer.Meanwhile, the Professional Development Program for Cancer Care Excellence Award was presented to the Pediatric Oncology East & Mediterranean-King Hussein Cancer Center Regional Pediatric Oncology Training and Capacity-Building Program at KHCC.The ceremony was attended by ministers, members of the Award's Board of Directors, which includes leading oncologists, physicians, and researchers from around the world, as well as academics, media representatives, and partners and supporters of the Award.