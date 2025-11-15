Enemies Shell Nine Settlements In Kharkiv Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Over the past day, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. A 59-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling in the city of Lozova.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 8 guided aerial bombs; 14 UAVs of the Geran-2 type; 3 FPV drones; 9 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed: in the Bohodukhiv district, two private houses, farm buildings, a car, and power lines were damaged (village of Liutivka); in the Kharkiv district, two cars (Cherkaski Tyshky village), a car (Lypci village), an apartment building, and power lines (Vilshany village) were damaged.

Also, in the Lozova district, five private houses, farm buildings, four civilian enterprises, two cars, and a veterinary laboratory were damaged.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 151 people during the day. Twenty-seven people remained. A total of 12,236 people have been registered at the point since it began operating.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, November 14, Russian troops launched an air strike on the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the injury of a civilian and damage to industrial buildings, warehouses, and residential buildings.

