Russians Shell Chernihiv Region 45 Times In 24 Hours, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported this on Facebook.

The Russians carried out strikes with drones. In total, there were 45 shellings and 134 explosions over the past day.

The Russians attacked Semenivka twice over the past day. Civilian cars were damaged, as well as the building of one of the enterprises, which is no longer operating. The aggressor also attacked the Koriukivka district. In the Mena community, residential buildings were damaged, and in the city itself, a hangar caught fire, and an administrative building was damaged due to a UAV strike. The fire was extinguished by firefighters.

Air Defense Forces destroy two Russian Kinzhal missiles and 91 drones

In the Kholmy community, a courtyard was hit, which set fire to a farm building and damaged a residential building.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of November 14, Russian troops attacked the center of the town of Semenivka in the Chernihiv region with combat drones, damaging two civilian vehicles.

Photo: Viacheslav Chaus