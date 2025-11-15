Karnataka New IT Policy To Raise Software Exports By 180% To Rs 11.5 Lakh Crore By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of technology-focused policies aimed at reinforcing the state's position as a leading innovation and research hub, including the Karnataka Information Technology Policy 2025–2030 and the Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2025–2030.

The new IT Policy, with an outlay of Rs 967.12 crore, aims to raise the IT sector's Gross State Value Added (GSVA) contribution from 26 percent to 36 percent by 2030. The government has set a target to raise software exports from Rs 4.09 lakh crore to Rs 11.5 lakh crore over the same period.

A key focus of the policy is to attract investments in emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, quantum computing, green IT and advanced cybersecurity.

The government aims to promote the growth of the IT sector beyond Bengaluru by prioritising emerging hubs including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubli–Dharwad–Belagavi, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga, enabling a statewide digital innovation network.

The government will launch a Women in Global Tech Missions Fellowship to train 1,000 mid-career women professionals and support mentorship opportunities for returning industry experts.

Alongside the IT policy, the Cabinet approved the Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2025–2030, which aims to strengthen the state's position as India's leading space technology hub.

The policy proposes training 50,000 students and young professionals to build a highly skilled workforce for the domestic and global space industry.

Karnataka aims to attract USD 3 billion in investments and retain its leadership by targeting 50 per cent of India's space technology market and 5 per cent of the global share.

Additionally, the government approved two Centres of Excellence at IIT Dharwad, one for AI and computing and another for defence technology and industry, under the Local Economy Accelerator Program. Each centre will receive Rs 18 crore.

The state government said the new policies will expand innovation capacity, attract investment and strengthen Karnataka's leadership in high-technology sectors.

(KNN Bureau)