Russians Injure Two Civilians In Donetsk Region In 24 Hours
As noted, on November 14, Russians wounded two residents of the Donetsk region in Kramatorsk and Lyman.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion of the Donetsk region by the Russian Federation, 3,732 civilians have been killed and 8,448 wounded as a result of Russian aggression. The total number of Russian victims in the Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,000 over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, an enemy Molniya-2 UAV struck Myru Square on the morning of November 14.
