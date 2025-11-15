Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Roll Out Major Joint Industrial Projects

2025-11-15 03:07:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 15. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have launched 7 joint projects worth a total of $1.2 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The symbolic launch of these projects was initiated by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, through a video conference

The projects cover various sectors, including industry, construction, petrochemicals, finance, logistics, and tourism.

The presidents also inaugurated the activities of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia" in the Syrdarya and Turkestan regions of Kazakhstan.

Among the notable initiatives launched are the establishment of the Tenge Bank headquarters in Tashkent, the commencement of construction on a multi-functional logistics center in Tashkent Province, and the development of the Astana residential quarter in New Tashkent. Additionally, a petrochemical complex for the production of linear alkylbenzene is underway in the Kashkadarya region of Uzbekistan, along with the Astana hotel complex in New Tashkent and the Tashkent hotel complex in Kazakhstan's capital.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have formulated an extensive industrial cooperation program valued at over $8 billion. This program encompasses a wide array of projects across diverse sectors, including chemicals, geology, infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, and more

