Azerbaijani Oil Increases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $1.66, or 2.5 percent, on November 14 from the previous level, coming in at $67.94 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.73, or 2.7 percent, reaching $65.79 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $1.23, or 2.41 percent, to $52.18 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $1.49, or 2.39 percent, to $63.69 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.