Trump Intervenes to Ease Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump conducted discussions on Friday with officials from Cambodia and Thailand in an effort to de-escalate border tensions that threaten to disrupt a delicate peace between the two Southeast Asian nations.
A White House representative stated, "President Trump held calls with Thailand and Cambodia in an effort to mediate the most recent conflict. He engaged with Malaysia as well to help end the violence."
Although the official did not specify the people involved in the conversations, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that he spoke with Trump and "affirmed that both countries have withdrawn their military forces from the border, in line with the approach agreed upon under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement Framework."
"Therefore, I welcome the active role of President Trump, who has also reached out to the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure that any differences are handled in an orderly manner, to guarantee regional stability and harmony," Ibrahim added on the social media platform X.
The recent clash on Wednesday left one civilian dead and three others wounded, with both nations attributing blame to the other side. The confrontation occurred shortly after Thailand suspended a peace agreement.
