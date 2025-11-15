403
UN reports Israel blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza since ceasefire
(MENAFN) Since the Gaza ceasefire began on October 10, Israel has rejected 23 requests from UN partners to deliver critical humanitarian aid, leaving millions of essential shelter items—including tents, bedding, kitchen sets, and construction kits—stuck in Jordan, Egypt, and Israel, the UN said Friday.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that the delays are worsening conditions for civilians. “The dire living conditions are also increasing people's exposure to explosive ordnance, with children among those most at risk,” he said. Since the ceasefire, UN mine-action teams have recorded over 10 injuries from unexploded hazards.
Dujarric stressed the severity of Gaza’s limited geography, noting that “even minimal contamination can have widespread and devastating consequences.” UN teams have responded to more than 70 requests for explosive-hazard assessments, conducted 32 inter-agency missions, and provided risk education to over 49,000 people. However, progress is hampered by restrictions on access to essential detectors, spare parts, and disposal equipment.
The UN called for the “full and sustained opening of existing and additional crossings, clearance of further critical items and equipment, and comprehensive facilitation of our work and the work of our NGO partners” to ensure life-saving aid can reach civilians.
