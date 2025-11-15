403
Indonesia prepares troops for Gaza mission deployment
(MENAFN) Indonesia has readied 20,000 personnel, including medical teams and engineers, for possible deployment to the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced Friday. The mission could proceed with international support, either under the United Nations or through an international organization initiated by US President Donald Trump, he said.
“If Arab countries—Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE—give the green light, Indonesia would be happy to get involved,” Sjafrie added, noting that Israel’s approval would also be essential. The deployment is part of a broader plan linked to Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire initiative, which took effect on October 10. Phase one of the plan includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli withdrawal, Gaza reconstruction, and the creation of a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to oversee governance without Hamas.
Sjafrie highlighted ongoing violations of the ceasefire by Israel, which have resulted in over 69,000 deaths, mainly women and children, and more than 170,000 injuries since October 2023.
The defense minister made the announcement during Jordanian King Abdullah II’s visit to Jakarta, where he met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Indonesia and Jordan plan to share intelligence on the Gaza situation and form a joint committee to exchange updates. “Given Jordan’s geographic proximity to Gaza, we see strategic value in collaborating with them to better understand conditions on the ground,” Sjafrie said.
The two countries will also cooperate on drone technology development through a partnership between Indonesia’s PT Pindad and Jordan’s defense company Deep Element, as part of broader bilateral military agreements aimed at strengthening defense technology capabilities.
This preparation underscores Indonesia’s readiness to contribute to international stabilization efforts in Gaza if approved by key regional and international actors.
