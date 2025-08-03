Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia blocks Speedtest

2025-08-03 06:27:46
(MENAFN) Russia’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has officially blocked access to Speedtest, a widely used internet speed measurement tool run by US-based company Ookla. The agency cited national cybersecurity risks as the reason for the move, claiming the platform poses a threat to the stability and security of Russia’s digital infrastructure.

In a statement on Wednesday, Roskomnadzor said the restriction was imposed due to “identified threats” to both public communication networks and the Russian internet segment. Officials are urging users to switch to a domestic alternative, ProSet, developed as part of a broader campaign to enhance Russia’s digital sovereignty.

Concerns about Speedtest's operations in Russia date back to October 2024, when the regulator first suggested the platform could face a ban if it was found compromising network security.

Russian media outlet Izvestia referenced an analysis from the International Communications Academy (ICA), which claimed Ookla might be sharing data about Russian digital infrastructure with US intelligence, potentially facilitating cyberattacks. The ICA’s recommendation to ban the service received backing from the State Duma and the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Echoing these concerns, the Public Communications Network Monitoring and Management Center—operating under Roskomnadzor—warned that data collected by Speedtest could help adversaries plan and assess attacks on Russian networks and associated organizations.

Ookla has also been penalized for violating Russia’s data localization regulations. The company was fined 1 million rubles in 2022 and 6 million rubles in 2023 for failing to store Russian users’ personal data on local servers.

The ban comes shortly after a significant cyberattack disrupted Russian airline Aeroflot’s operations, with pro-Ukrainian hackers claiming responsibility. The incident has triggered a criminal investigation.

