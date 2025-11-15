403
China Reveals Its Largest Gold Deposit Since 1949
(MENAFN) China revealed on Friday that it has identified its most extensive single gold reserve since 1949.
Located in the northeastern province of Liaoning, the Dadonggou Gold Mine holds 1,444.49 tons of confirmed gold reserves, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
A state-owned news agency noted that the mine has already cleared an economic feasibility evaluation, paving the way for future development.
Officials described the deposit as a super-large, open-pit mine. They reported that the region above the 720-meter (2,362-foot) elevation is estimated to contain 2.586 billion tons of ore, with an average gold concentration of 0.56 grams (0.02 ounces) per ton.
The mine was discovered after a notably rapid, 15-month exploration process, which the report suggested could serve as a blueprint for “short-cycle, high-quality” mineral investigations going forward.
