Hungary Opposes EU Plan for Ferro-Alloy Tariffs
(MENAFN) Hungary has announced it will oppose the European Commission's plan to introduce new tariffs on ferro-alloy imports, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday.
"Brussels just cannot calm down. The EU Commission now wants to impose new tariffs again, this time on ferro-alloy imports. This will trigger another wave of price increases because these raw materials are used across many industrial sectors," Szijjarto wrote on the US social media platform X.
Ferro-alloys play a critical role in steel production and other strategic industrial processes.
The minister noted that he had a phone conversation earlier in the day with Norway's Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth, during which he reaffirmed Hungary’s opposition to the proposed measure ahead of the upcoming vote.
"Tariffs and sanctions have already caused enormous damage to the European economy and we certainly do not need more of them," he added.
Szijjarto also criticized the European Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen, describing them as "unfit for their job" and asserting that "it is time for a change in Brussels."
The European Commission’s suggestion to impose tariffs on ferro-alloys is slated for discussion among member states later on Friday.
