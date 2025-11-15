403
Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) On Friday, US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, together with 20 additional legislators, unveiled a resolution declaring that Israel has perpetrated genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
The lawmakers are urging Washington to fulfill its legal responsibilities under the Genocide Convention.
According to a statement from Tlaib’s office, the resolution “officially recognizes that the Israeli government has committed the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza” and calls on the U.S. to take measures to “prevent and punish genocide.”
Suggested actions include halting arms transfers and endorsing international accountability initiatives.
Tlaib stated in the release, “The Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza has not ended, and it will not end until we act,” while criticizing the U.S. government for providing “a blank check for war crimes and ethnic cleansing.”
The proposal is supported by Representatives Becca Balint, Andre Carson, Greg Casar, Maxine Dexter, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Jesus G. “Chuy” Garcia, Al Green, Pramila Jayapal, Hank Johnson, Ro Khanna, Summer Lee, Jim McGovern, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Delia Ramirez, Jan Schakowsky, Melanie Stansbury, Jill Tokuda, and Bonnie Watson Coleman.
The text of the resolution asserts that Israeli forces have committed acts amounting to genocide, referencing widespread civilian killings, forced deprivation of food, “systematic destruction” of civil, water, and health facilities, and remarks by top Israeli officials allegedly indicating genocidal intent.
Among them is former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s October 9, 2023 comment: “We are imposing a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel.”
