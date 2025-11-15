403
Azerbaijan denounces Russian attack on Kyiv embassy–Zelensky
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a call with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, who criticized Russia’s most recent large-scale assault on Ukraine after debris from the attack struck Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv.
According to Zelenskyy, who shared the update on social media, the overnight barrage involved “hundreds of drones and missiles,” resulting in fatalities and extensive destruction across the country. He stated that Aliyev offered condolences and “condemned this strike and emphasized that this is not the first time the Russians have targeted the embassy building and other sites linked to Azerbaijan.”
Zelenskyy added that the two leaders also reviewed the current state of their countries’ relations, noting that cooperation with Azerbaijan has a “green light across all areas.” Earlier, he reported that fragments from an Iskander missile aimed at Kyiv had struck the Azerbaijani Embassy compound.
He said the attack involved roughly 430 drones and 18 missiles — a mix of ballistic and aeroballistic weapons — which damaged numerous residential buildings in the capital and hit several other regions.
Regional officials described similarly severe impacts elsewhere. Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov reported that 731 strikes struck 20 communities, claiming the lives of four civilians.
Russia, meanwhile, stated that its air defenses intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones throughout multiple regions and over the Black Sea.
