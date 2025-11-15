403
Private-Sector Job Losses Expected After US Government Shutdown
(MENAFN) White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stated Thursday that the recent US government shutdown likely caused substantial employment reductions in the private sector.
Speaking to Fox News, Hassett explained that the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) projects “we’re probably going to see something like 60,000 job losses because of the shutdown, and it’ll take a while to get that back.”
He emphasized that lost business activity—particularly “all the business travel that didn’t happen”—cannot easily be recovered. Many of these activities, he noted, occur quarterly, and “now that quarter is gone.”
Hassett added that although “some of it is like permanent destruction,” the broader national economy remains resilient.
The shutdown formally ended Wednesday when US President Donald Trump enacted legislation providing federal funding through the end of January, concluding what became the lengthiest government closure in US history.
During the bill signing, Trump remarked: "The extremists in the other party insisted on creating the longest government shutdown in American history, and they did it purely for political reasons. This is no way to run a country. I hope we can all agree that the government should never be shut down again."
Trump finalized the measure shortly after the US House of Representatives passed the bipartisan agreement in a 222-209 vote.
The Senate had approved the plan earlier in the week, resolving the 43-day funding disruption and extending government financing at prior levels through Jan. 30.
