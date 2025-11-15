403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Plans Expansion of Military Assistance to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany intends to significantly boost its military backing for Ukraine, raising next year’s support to more than €11.5 billion ($13.4 billion), according to an announcement made Friday by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
During a shared press briefing in Berlin alongside his counterparts from the UK, France, Italy, and Poland, Pistorius emphasized that the group remains unified and resolute in their commitment to strengthen military assistance for Ukraine as Russia escalates its assaults.
"For Germany, I can say, we are prepared to continue taking the lead in supporting Ukraine. Yesterday, the parliament followed my proposal to expand Ukraine aid next year. In 2026, this will amount to more than 11.5 billion euros," Pistorius said.
The minister’s remarks underscored his country’s readiness to maintain a leadership role in Kyiv’s defense efforts.
Pistorius firmly denounced Russia’s drone and missile strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy facilities, describing them as breaches of global law designed to undermine Ukrainian resilience ahead of winter.
“Russia is deliberately, massively, and with increasing precision attacking civilian energy infrastructure. It is very clear that Russian President Putin aims to make the winter as unbearable as possible for Ukraine, to destroy morale,” the minister said.
He reiterated Germany’s enduring commitment to Ukraine’s defense, noting that Kyiv can remain confident in Berlin’s continued backing.
"For us, it is clear: we will not abandon Ukraine; it can continue to rely on us. We reaffirmed this to our Ukrainian colleague Denis Shmyhal, who joined us remotely and gave us an update on the situation in Ukraine," Pistorius added.
During a shared press briefing in Berlin alongside his counterparts from the UK, France, Italy, and Poland, Pistorius emphasized that the group remains unified and resolute in their commitment to strengthen military assistance for Ukraine as Russia escalates its assaults.
"For Germany, I can say, we are prepared to continue taking the lead in supporting Ukraine. Yesterday, the parliament followed my proposal to expand Ukraine aid next year. In 2026, this will amount to more than 11.5 billion euros," Pistorius said.
The minister’s remarks underscored his country’s readiness to maintain a leadership role in Kyiv’s defense efforts.
Pistorius firmly denounced Russia’s drone and missile strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy facilities, describing them as breaches of global law designed to undermine Ukrainian resilience ahead of winter.
“Russia is deliberately, massively, and with increasing precision attacking civilian energy infrastructure. It is very clear that Russian President Putin aims to make the winter as unbearable as possible for Ukraine, to destroy morale,” the minister said.
He reiterated Germany’s enduring commitment to Ukraine’s defense, noting that Kyiv can remain confident in Berlin’s continued backing.
"For us, it is clear: we will not abandon Ukraine; it can continue to rely on us. We reaffirmed this to our Ukrainian colleague Denis Shmyhal, who joined us remotely and gave us an update on the situation in Ukraine," Pistorius added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment