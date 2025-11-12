Dana Gas Signs Mou With Syrian Petroleum To Assess Opportunity To Redevelop Key Existing Gas Fields

Dana Gas, the Middle East's largest regional private sector natural gas company, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) to explore the potential for the redevelopment and expansion of several natural gas fields across central Syria. The fields include the Abu Rabah gas field – one of the largest gas discoveries in Syria – as well as other SPC gas fields.

Dana Gas is the first developer to sign such an agreement. Under the terms of the MoU, Dana Gas will conduct a comprehensive technical assessment of the identified fields and propose a development plan aimed at significantly increasing total gas production if the evaluation is successful and both parties reach a final agreement.

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, said:“This agreement marks an important first step in evaluating opportunities to redevelop Syria's gas infrastructure and unlock the potential that exists within its gas sector. The fields identified under this MoU could make a real difference to domestic gas production, strengthening Syria's energy security and supporting local communities.

“Our confidence in taking on this challenge is two-fold: first, the professionalism and technical strength of the Syrian Petroleum team and second, our own proven development and operational expertise, most recently demonstrated through the early completion of the KM250 expansion project in Iraq alongside our joint operating partner. The lessons and capabilities we developed there are directly transferable to projects such as this, where hands-on execution, technical and financial discipline, and regional understanding are key to delivery. We are grateful to our Syrian counterparts for their trust and partnership as we embark on this effort.”