BIST 100 Index Slides to 10,565.74 Points
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index concluded trading on Friday at 10,565.74 points, marking a decline of 0.59%.
Opening the session at 10,604.89 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell by 62.89 points compared with Thursday's closing level.
During the day, the index recorded a low of 10,440.44 points and reached a peak of 10,607.39 points.
The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at roughly 9.9 trillion Turkish liras ($234.4 billion), with a total trading volume of 104 billion liras ($2.46 billion).
Out of the index constituents, 28 shares advanced while 68 retreated relative to the prior session.
In commodity markets, gold was priced at $4,094.30 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $64.2 per barrel as of 6:50 pm local time (1550 GMT).
On the foreign exchange front, the US dollar/Turkish lira rate was 42.3300, the euro/Turkish lira rate was 49.1770, and the British pound exchanged hands at 55.6570 liras.
