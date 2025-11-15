Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Partisans Gather Data On Russian Marine Brigade In Sevastopol

2025-11-15 12:04:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) ATESH reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Coordinates: 44.560714, 33.415000

The military facility is surrounded by fencing, and only a limited amount of equipment was observed on site - several boats and a field kitchen service.“Overall activity appears relatively low at the time of observation,” the partisans noted.

Read also: Partisan s carry out sabotage operation on railway near Simferopo

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, partisans in Sevastopol gathered information about the Russian Black Sea Fleet's artillery repair plant.

