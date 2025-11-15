Partisans Gather Data On Russian Marine Brigade In Sevastopol
Coordinates: 44.560714, 33.415000
The military facility is surrounded by fencing, and only a limited amount of equipment was observed on site - several boats and a field kitchen service.“Overall activity appears relatively low at the time of observation,” the partisans noted.Read also: Partisan s carry out sabotage operation on railway near Simferopo
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, partisans in Sevastopol gathered information about the Russian Black Sea Fleet's artillery repair plant.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment