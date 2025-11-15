Baku-Tashkent Ties Enter New Era Of Strategic Alliance And Fraternal Solidarity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

While states often interact primarily through economic interests on the international stage, the relationship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan transcends this traditional framework. Here, cooperation is not merely transactional - it is anchored in shared history, cultural affinity, and fraternal solidarity. Economic collaboration exists and is important, but it serves as a platform to reinforce deeper ties of trust, mutual respect, and a sense of shared destiny.

This unique dimension of the relationship was highlighted in a recent interview by President Ilham Aliyev with Uzbekistan National News Agency. The Azerbaijani president emphasized that bilateral relations have reached an unprecedented level, describing the partnership as an "alliance." Such terminology reflects a relationship rooted in brotherhood, not just diplomacy or trade.

The world recognizes that Azerbaijan's deepest wound was the occupation of Garabagh, which was ultimately liberated through the decisive victory of its armed forces. Today, the Azerbaijani government is undertaking extensive efforts at the state level to rebuild and restore the region. Even while Azerbaijan was still grappling with the aftermath of the conflict, offers of assistance came from its closest allies to support the reconstruction of Garabagh. While the country is fully capable of undertaking this restoration independently, such gestures from fraternal nations are warmly welcomed, carrying significance that goes far beyond practical aid. Such gestures not only strengthen bilateral ties but also foster a profound sense of fraternal closeness between the two peoples.

Recalling this pivotal moment, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the special role of the country: "Uzbekistan was the first country and President Mirziyoyev was the first among world leaders to put forward the initiative to provide assistance in the restoration of the Garabagh region. We will always remember and regard this action as a symbol of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood between our countries and peoples.

Leadership initiatives have further reinforced bilateral ties. Reciprocal high-level visits, with five visits in just a year and a half, underscore a relationship characterized by high dynamism. Such engagements signal not only personal rapport between leaders but also a strategic commitment to deepening collaboration across all sectors. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan actively coordinate within multilateral frameworks, including the Organization of Turkic States, UN, Non-Aligned Movement, OIC, ECO, and CICA, strengthening both bilateral and regional cooperation.

Trade and investment cooperation between the two countries has expanded rapidly, reflecting strong political will and shared economic priorities. Nearly 120 Uzbek-invested enterprises operate in Azerbaijan, spanning industry, agriculture, construction, transport, and services. Trade turnover in 2024 reached $252 million, and in the first nine months of 2025, it surged by 87.5% year-on-year to $319 million-a striking indicator of accelerating economic engagement.

Investment collaboration is also on the rise. The 2023 establishment of the joint Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company, with $500 million in capital, demonstrates a commitment to strategic projects within both countries and in third markets. Notable projects, such as the garment factory in Khankendi, illustrate how economic cooperation can simultaneously foster social and cultural ties, reinforcing the fraternal dimension of bilateral relations.

Institutional mechanisms, such as the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation and the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Regional Forum, have been instrumental in identifying opportunities and facilitating sustained economic engagement. With nearly 200 bilateral agreements providing a robust legal framework, both countries are well-positioned to expand cooperation across all sectors.

Transport and logistics remain a key pillar of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cooperation. The Middle Corridor International Transport Route, in which Azerbaijan serves as a crucial transit hub for Central Asian goods, has gained strategic importance. In 2024, transit traffic between the countries increased by over 18%, surpassing 1.3 million tons, with continued growth in 2025. Azerbaijan's modern infrastructure-including the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, nine international airports, and a growing commercial fleet-positions it as a regional logistical hub. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor further strengthens Azerbaijan's role in connecting Central Asia to global markets.

Air connectivity complements these developments. Frequent flights between Baku and Uzbek cities facilitate business, tourism, and cultural exchange, cementing people-to-people ties alongside strategic economic corridors.

Energy cooperation is another cornerstone of bilateral engagement. SOCAR exports petroleum products to Uzbekistan, while the joint venture "Neftegaztekhnologiya," operating since 2016, highlights industrial collaboration. Strategic agreements signed in 2024 between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to integrate energy systems and advance renewable energy mark a forward-looking commitment to sustainable regional development.

Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations today are more than the sum of trade agreements and diplomatic visits. They reflect a strategic partnership rooted in shared values, historical solidarity, and mutual economic interest. From reconstruction assistance in Garabagh to joint ventures, transit corridors, and energy integration, the relationship demonstrates resilience, depth, and dynamism.

In this context, the Azerbaijani-Uzbek partnership stands as a model of how economic pragmatism, strategic foresight, and fraternal solidarity can converge, shaping not only bilateral relations but also regional stability and prosperity. The trajectory of cooperation suggests that this alliance will continue to expand across multiple dimensions, reinforcing both countries' roles as pillars of the Turkic world and broader Central Asian connectivity.