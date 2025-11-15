Syria Says Katyusha Rockets Fired At Capital, Several Injured

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Nov 15 (NNN-SANA) – Two Katyusha rockets were fired, from the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, towards residential areas in the city's Mazzeh district, late yesterday, injuring several civilians and causing material damage, Syria's defence authorities said.

In a statement, the authorities described the incident as a“treacherous attack” and said, a joint investigation with the interior authorities has been launched, to determine the circumstances of the strike. Teams are working to trace the rockets' trajectory and identify the launch site, it added.

The authorities vowed to pursue those responsible and“take firm measures against anyone, who tampers with the security of the capital, or targets the lives and stability of Syrians.”

Residents reported hearing several loud explosions in the predominantly Alawite Mazzeh 86 neighbourhood. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported three blasts in the area.

An earlier report, citing Syria's Emergency and Ambulance Directorate, said, a woman sustained moderate injuries in the attack and was transported to a Damascus hospital for treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes amid heightened security alerts in Damascus, following nationwide counterterrorism operations targeting Daesh sleeper cells.

Since the fall of the previous government in Dec, last year, various parts of Syria have seen sectarian-motivated attacks and retaliatory violence, including those against members of the Alawite community, which formed much of the former ruling elite.– NNN-SANA