J&K Gets 4 Women Mlas For First Time

BJP newly elected Legislator from Nagrota Devyani Rana

Srinagar- In a first, Jammu and Kashmir will now have four elected women legislators, after BJP's Devyani Rana on Friday clinched the Nagrota assembly bypoll, pushing female representation in the House to its highest level in history.

The UT had previously elected only three women MLAs in 2008, 2014, and again in 2024, marking the earlier peak of women's presence in the Assembly. With the total strength now at 90 seats, the inclusion of Devyani raises women's share to 4.44%, up from 3.33% last year.

Devyani, daughter of late BJP leader and former MLA Devender Singh Rana, secured a commanding win in Nagrota, becoming the fourth woman in the current legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other women MLAs are NC leader and Cabinet minister Sakina Masood Ittoo from D H Pora, NC's Shamima Firdous, a three-time MLA from Habbakadal, and BJP's Shagun Parihar, the first-time MLA from Kishtwar.

Earlier, when the Assembly strength was 87, women's representation stood at 3.4% in both 2008 and 2014. Even after delimitation increased the House size to 90 in 2022, female representation remained largely stagnant-until this bypoll.