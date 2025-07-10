Pretoria urges G20 to acknowledge unjust exploitation of Africa’s mineral wealth

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has called on the G20 to champion a fairer global system that stops exploitative extraction of Africa’s mineral resources. Speaking at the G20 Sherpa Meeting in Sun City, Lamola emphasized the need for transformational diplomacy, global peace, and sustainable development amid growing geopolitical tensions, economic nationalism, and climate crises.He urged the G20 to boldly reform international institutions to ensure developing countries have equal participation. Highlighting South Africa’s commitment to solidarity, equality, and sustainability—the themes of its G20 presidency—Lamola said the era of unfair resource extraction must end, making way for genuine partnerships that promote sustainable development worldwide.Drawing on South Africa’s liberation history and the 1955 Freedom Charter, which calls for peace and friendship, Lamola stressed that Africa’s rich mineral resources—such as platinum, vanadium, and fluorspar—are often exported in raw form while value-added products are imported at high costs. He described these minerals as vital components for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and medical isotopes, underscoring the need to transform them into local jobs, factories, and economic sovereignty.Under its G20 leadership, South Africa is advancing a Critical Minerals Framework focused on industrialization, beneficiation, and inclusive growth. Lamola also condemned worsening conflicts and humanitarian crises, particularly in Africa, citing Sudan’s displacement situation as a “moral emergency” impacting millions. He expressed concern about the decline of international law and the deadlock within the UN Security Council.Advocating for an anti-war stance, Lamola warned that peace is harder to build than war is to fight, but without organized peace, any victory is hollow. He called for urgent reforms to global governance and increased cooperation to address fragile states, climate challenges, digital inequality, and geopolitical divisions.Noting that only 17% of the Sustainable Development Goals are on track with just five years left until 2030, Lamola stressed the vital role of diplomacy in promoting peace, security, and human rights, grounded in core international values and principles.

