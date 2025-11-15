403
Erdogan Holds Meeting with Asian Development Bank President
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Masato Kanda, the President of the Asian Development Bank, at the presidential palace in Ankara on Thursday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate reported.
The gathering was also attended by Turkish Finance and Treasury Minister Mehmet Simsek, the directorate’s statement added.
At this time, no additional information regarding the discussions has been revealed.
