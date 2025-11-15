403
Trump engages Cambodia, Thailand to ease border tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump spoke with leaders from Thailand and Cambodia on Friday in an effort to ease rising border tensions that threaten a fragile peace between the two nations.
According to White House statements, Trump also engaged with Malaysia to support efforts to halt the violence.
Although the White House did not identify specific officials he contacted, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed his own discussion with Trump, noting that both Thailand and Cambodia have withdrawn troops from the border as outlined under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement Framework. “Therefore, I welcome the active role of President Trump, who has also reached out to the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure that any differences are handled in an orderly manner, to guarantee regional stability and harmony,” Ibrahim stated on social media.
The renewed tensions erupted on Wednesday when cross-border clashes left one civilian dead and three others injured, just days after Thailand suspended the peace agreement. In response, Cambodian authorities evacuated hundreds of residents from Prey Chan village, provincial spokesman Norng Vuthy told reporters.
The Royal Thai Army rejected claims that its forces engaged in “unprovoked shooting,” asserting that Cambodian troops fired first. Thai forces reportedly returned fire using necessary force to protect personnel and national sovereignty, according to statements on the US social media platform Facebook.
Trump’s diplomatic outreach seeks to prevent further escalation and ensure both nations adhere to previously agreed-upon protocols.
