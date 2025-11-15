403
Rubio urges UAE to support humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday to support the establishment of a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Sudan during a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a State Department briefing. Rubio highlighted the urgent need to halt fighting in Sudan and stressed the worsening humanitarian crisis.
The conversation also covered efforts to implement a 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan proposed by former President Donald Trump, with both sides reaffirming the “strategic relationship” between the US and the UAE. Earlier this week, speaking after a G7 meeting in Canada, Rubio called for international action to stop arms flows to Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), whose attacks on civilians have intensified.
Sudan’s Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem welcomed Rubio’s intervention, urging the global community to respond as RSF forces continue to besiege multiple cities. Meanwhile, an adviser to RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo described Rubio’s remarks as “an unfortunate step,” suggesting they could complicate ongoing efforts by the US-led Quad—a coalition including the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia—to broker a humanitarian truce.
The UAE Foreign Ministry stated that Bin Zayed and Rubio also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral strategic ties and reviewed regional developments, including the “tragic situation in Sudan.” Bin Zayed reiterated the importance of implementing the provisions outlined in a Quad statement from September aimed at ending the Sudanese conflict peacefully.
Sudan has been embroiled in a deadly civil war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, resulting in at least 40,000 deaths and 12 million displaced, according to the World Health Organization. Last week, the RSF expressed willingness to join a Quad-proposed humanitarian truce, but Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan rejected any ceasefire or peace agreement until the paramilitary group disarms.
The RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, last month amid reports of mass killings, controlling all five Darfur states, while the army maintains control over most of the remaining regions, including Khartoum.
