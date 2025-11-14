UAE Concludes Probe Into Foiled Sudan-Bound Arms Smuggling Attempt, Refers Accused To Trial

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to preventing any attempts to misuse its territories, ports, or airspace for illicit activities, including attempts to smuggle weapons to any of the warring parties in Sudan's civil war, or to other conflict zones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored its steadfast approach in applying the highest standards of oversight and compliance with national laws and relevant international laws to strengthen security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The Ministry noted that the announcement by the relevant authorities regarding the conclusion of investigations into the foiled attempt to illegally smuggle a shipment of military equipment to the Port Sudan Authority ahead of referring the accused to the competent judicial authorities, reflects the vigilance of the UAE's security and judicial apparatus, and its commitment to preventing any attempt to exploit the UAE's territories for unlawful purposes.

The Ministry underscored the UAE's firm position against illicit arms trafficking and its commitment to combating transnational organized crime. This reflects the country's responsibility to advance international efforts aimed at safeguarding international peace and security, and its adherence to relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

The UAE will continue to work closely with its regional and international partners to strengthen cooperation and information-sharing, to actively prevent illicit activities that undermine regional security and stability.