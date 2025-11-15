Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyiv, Warsaw To Announce Venue Of Ukraine Recovery Conference In Coming Days

2025-11-15 12:04:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, responding to a question on whether the next conference would take place in Gdańsk, Poland.

"Yes, this is being discussed. We need to wait for the official announcement. The final statement from the Polish and Ukrainian governments will come soon, in the coming days," Kachka said.

Poland's Minister of State Assets, Wojciech Balczun, recently said - summarizing his first 100 days in office - that the 2026 Ukraine Recovery Conference will likely be held in Gdańsk.

Read also: Kachka on Orbán's statement: hopes Kyiv can convince Budapest to change position on Ukrain

As reported by Ukrinform, the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference gathered more than 6,000 participants in Rome, including representatives of 43 international organizations and nearly 100 government delegations from around the world, and became a platform for signing more than 200 documents and new commitments.

Kyiv and Warsaw have decided to jointly appeal to G7 countries with an initiative to hold the 2026 International Ukraine Recovery Conference in Poland.

Photo: Taras Kachka / Facebook

UkrinForm

