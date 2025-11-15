9 Dead In J&K Blast: CCTV Shows Moment Massive Blast Hit Nowgam Police Station (WATCH)

A powerful explosion ripped through the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of J & K's Srinagar, killing nine people and injuring 27 others most of them police personnel and forensic experts. A chilling CCTV clip, now circulating widely, captures the exact moment the blast tore through the station.

Officials said the explosion erupted as investigators were examining a massive cache of explosives seized from a recently unearthed“white-collar” terror module. The detonation rocked the entire area, caving in parts of the police station building and triggering chaos.

श्रीनगर ।J & k ब्लास्ट का CCTV जांच के दौरान हुई घटना ये आतंकियों के मनसूबों का अक्श मात्र है, सोचो ये क्या करने वाले थे!#jammukashmir #Blast #blastcctv twitter/cTCsIUIiYG

- भँवर पुष्पेंद्र (Bhanwar pushpendra) (@thedesertfire) November 15, 2025

According to authorities, the explosives were part of the 360 kg stash recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad, Haryana. The material had been transported to Srinagar as part of an ongoing probe into the terror network. It was during the extraction of samples that the blast struck.

Six unidentified bodies have been recovered from the site and shifted to the Police Control Room in Srinagar. In total, 29 police personnel and three civilians were rushed to hospitals with injuries. Officials noted that a series of smaller, successive explosions followed the initial blast, severely hampering the bomb disposal squad's ability to reach the victims.

While portions of the seized explosive haul had already been shifted to the forensic laboratory, a substantial quantity remained stored at the Nowgam police station where the case was originally registered.

The J & K DGP is scheduled to address the media today at 10:00 am at PCR Kashmir, shedding on the incident and the ongoing investigation.

'Posters Threatening Police Officers'

The chain of events traces back to mid-October, when posters“threatening police officers” appeared in Bunpora, Nowgam. A case was registered on October 19, leading to the formation of a special team that conducted frame-by-frame CCTV analysis.

Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, all previously involved in stone-pelting. Their interrogation exposed deeper layers of the conspiracy and resulted in the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, accused of supplying posters and radicalising doctors. The probe soon extended beyond J & K to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where doctors Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Shaheen Sayeed were arrested. Investigators seized chemicals including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulphur - ingredients crucial for bomb-making. Authorities allege that the terror module was being orchestrated by three doctors: Muzammil Ganaie, Umar Nabi (linked to the Red Fort blast vehicle), and Absconding Muzzaffar Rather. The role of Dr Adeel Rather, from whom an AK-56 rifle was recovered, remains under intense scrutiny.

The investigation led to the arrests of Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir