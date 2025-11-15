Big Explosion Rocks Industrial Area Outside Argentine Capital

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Ezeiza, Argentina: Powerful explosions rocked an industrial area and ignited a fire south of Buenos Aires on Friday night, officials said, with at least 22 people sent to the hospital.

"The explosions and fire breaking out in the different factories are huge," said Gaston Granados, mayor of Ezeiza where the events unfolded.

He said the cause of the explosions was unknown.

TV footage showed thick smoke pouring from the industrial area.

"We are trying to control (the fire) and extinguish it but have not been able to so far," Granados said.



Hospital director Carlos Santoro said his facility had received 22 injured people.

According to local media, five factories were hit by the explosions and fire.

The industrial area features companies making tires, chemical products among other goods.

"It is a complex fire. It will be a long fire," said Fabian Garcia, civil defense director for Buenos Aires province.