Collective Action Needed For 'Last Nail In Terror Coffin': LG

File photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called for unified societal action to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that some“hidden elements” are attempting to radicalise the region's youth.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the first phase of the 150th-year celebrations of the national song Vande Mataram at MA Stadium, Jammu, the LG said the Union Territory has taken a decisive turn toward peace and progress since 2019, but“this transformation is causing discomfort to some people.”

“There are still some elements hiding within society who are trying to radicalise our youth. Several such cases have come to our attention in recent months,” Sinha said.“We must root out these elements and isolate the terror ecosystem. Collective action of society will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.”

“I am of the firm belief that when terrorists and their sympathizers stop getting oxygen, that will be the last nail in their coffin- and that day is not far.”

“My fervent appeal to all is to come forward and put in an effort to make J&K completely terror-free,” he added.

The event, organised by the Department of Culture, witnessed a massive gathering, with more than 20,000 students and citizens joining in the mass singing of Vande Mataram. Sinha congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for securing the highest national participation in the week-long celebrations.

Highlighting the UT's developmental trajectory, the LG said Jammu and Kashmir has recorded unprecedented economic growth since 2019, with accelerated infrastructure expansion and rapid progress in industrialisation.

“The going has never been as good for Jammu Kashmir in the past as it has been since 2019. Our economy has grown at an impressive pace since 2021. Rapid growth in infrastructure since 2019 is unprecedented in J&K history,” Sinha said.

“Our bold decisions are taking Jammu Kashmir into a brighter, more prosperous future,” he said.

Sinha also paid tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and urged the younger generation to uphold the ideals that shaped the freedom movement. He called on citizens to shed the vestiges of the colonial past and contribute to building a peaceful and equal society.

Senior officials, Members of Parliament, legislators, students, and prominent citizens attended the valedictory ceremony. The second phase of the Vande Mataramcelebrations will commence on January 9, 2026.