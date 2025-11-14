Katara's European Jazz Night Unites France, Germany, And Austria
Featuring works from his debut solo album, Those Things Falling, Raab's set was an exercise in expressive honesty, depth, and carefully crafted simplicity. His music was characterised by a compelling poetic quality and calmness, offering the audience an intimate listening experience akin to exploring the soul's quieter, more reflective nuances.
Raab, a Vienna-based musician celebrated for his precision and expressive depth, has earned acclaim both as a sought-after sideman and as the driving force behind the award-winning ensemble Purple is the Color. Organisers noted that his artistry is marked by a meticulous approach to sound and an ability to translate emotion into nuanced musical expression.
The Austrian performance was followed by a lively and energetic set delivered by the Matti Klein Soul Trio from Germany. Igniting the atmosphere with contemporary soul-jazz rhythms, the trio-Matti Klein on organ and Wurlitzer, Lars Dietrich on saxophone and bass clarinet, and André Seidel on drums-performed pieces that masterfully fused rhythmic depth with impressive improvisation. Their stunning delivery and unique stage presence captivated the audience.
The evening culminated in a spellbinding performance by France's AMG Quartet, which transported the audience to a Parisian milieu rich in culture and creativity.
The ensemble, featuring Antoine Flory on piano, Keita Janota on saxophone, Anthony Jorafsky on double bass, and Mailo Rakotonanahary on drums, combined professional polish with spontaneous artistry. Performing selections from their recently reissued album, AMG Extended, the quartet closed the night with a show marked by strength, cohesion, and bold musical experimentation.
This year's edition of the Katara European Jazz Festival featured musical ensembles from nine European countries, successfully presenting a rich and diverse array of performances. The festival achieved its goal of offering audiences an immersive artistic experience that harmoniously weaves together the sounds of East and West, celebrating the variety of European musical traditions.
