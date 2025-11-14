SOKANY To Exhibit Smart Home And Personal Care Innovations At The 138Th Canton Fair

Yiwu Mingge Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., the company behind the internationally recognized brand SOKANY, will participate in The 138th Canton Fair from October 15, 2025, showcasing its latest range of smart home and personal care appliances at Booth 5.1 J03-04.

The exhibition will highlight three of the brand's latest innovations: the Fully Automatic Coffee Machine, the Suction Steam Iron Brush, and the Hair Styling Set, all designed to enhance everyday convenience through intelligent design and dependable performance. With over 30 years of industry experience and a presence in more than 150 countries, SOKANY continues to demonstrate its strength as a trusted partner for distributors and consumers worldwide.

Empowering Global Markets Through Smart Living

With over 30 years of expertise in the small appliance sector since its establishment in 1993, SOKANY has built a reputation for delivering quality, design, and innovation across its diverse product categories. Its expansive portfolio of 2,000+ SKUs covers kitchen, home, and personal care appliances, carefully tailored to meet the unique demands of consumers across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Europe (Emerging Markets), and South Asia.

SOKANY's guiding philosophy,“Smart Living, Better Life,” embodies its commitment to creating high-quality, design-forward appliances that enrich daily living. By combining reliability with youthful energy and modern aesthetics, the brand continues to redefine convenience for homes worldwide.

Global Reach and Strong Distributor Network

SOKANY products are currently available in over 150 countries and regions, with deep market penetration across key emerging markets. The company collaborates with more than 20 exclusive distributors, fostering long-term relationships based on mutual growth and shared success. This robust global network ensures timely delivery, consistent quality, and comprehensive after-sales support for both partners and consumers.

Integrated Supply Chain for Speed and Flexibility

SOKANY operates on a highly synergized supply chain system that supports no minimum order quantity (MOQ) and enables rapid-response small-batch orders. This agility allows partners to respond quickly to shifting market trends and channel requirements. With one-stop integration across product selection, inventory management, and logistics, the company ensures streamlined operations and faster delivery cycles.

Innovation and Quality Assurance

Driven by continuous R&D innovation, SOKANY maintains a perfect balance between performance and design. All products comply with international certifications including CE, RoHS, and SASO, and many models feature proprietary molds and patented technologies. The company's independent laboratory and comprehensive quality inspection system guarantee that every product meets stringent global safety and reliability standards.

Localized Marketing and Global Communication

Understanding the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity, SOKANY provides multilingual marketing materials in Chinese, English, Arabic, and Spanish, ensuring effective brand communication across regions. Its digital marketing matrix extends across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other international platforms, strengthening its global brand influence through consistent and localized content output.

Key Products Showcased at the 138th Canton Fair

1. Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

A perfect fusion of innovation and craftsmanship, SOKANY's fully automatic coffee machine delivers barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button.

Key Highlights:



One-Touch Extraction: Fully automatic grinding-to-brewing process for seamless coffee preparation.

Intelligent Constant-Temperature System: 92–96°C precision brewing for consistent aroma and crema.

Built-in Conical Burr Grinder: Multi-level grind size adjustment for customized flavor.

Effortless Cleaning: Detachable water tank, coffee grounds box, and milk system.

Energy-Saving Mode: Auto-sleep functionality for power efficiency. Multiple Coffee Modes: Espresso, Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, and Milk Coffee presets.

2. Steam Iron Brush with Fabric-Adsorption Technology

Designed for effortless garment care, this powerful iron brush introduces a fabric-suction panel that holds clothes in place for smoother results.

Key Highlights:



Strong Fabric Suction Plate: Prevents shifting during ironing.

Rapid Steam Generation: 5–15 second heat-up for quick results.

Dry & Wet Ironing: Safe for hanging and worn clothes alike.

Sterilization & Deodorization: Eliminates odors, bacteria, and dust mites. Extended Operation: Large water tank supports up to 15 minutes of continuous steam.

3. Hair Styling Set (Blow Dryer, Hot Comb, Curling Tool, and More)

An all-in-one hair styling kit that combines functionality, design, and convenience.

Key Highlights:



Complete Styling System: Drying, straightening, smoothing, and curling in one kit.

Smart Temperature Control: Prevents heat damage for healthier hair.

Interchangeable Attachments: One-second quick-release system for versatility.

High-Power Airflow: 1400W motor for fast, professional styling. 360° Rotating Nozzle: Tangle-free use from any angle.

Building Trust Through Quality and Care

Beyond technology and performance, SOKANY believes in building lasting partnerships founded on trust and empathy. The company's heartfelt approach ensures that distributors and consumers alike receive more than products; they experience a brand dedicated to their growth and satisfaction.

“Our philosophy is simple,” said a representative from SOKANY.“We don't just create appliances; we create relationships. Every product and every interaction reflects our commitment to helping our partners and customers live smarter, happier lives.”

Visit SOKANY at Booth 5.1 J03-04

SOKANY invites all attendees of The 138th Canton Fair to visit its booth and experience firsthand how intelligent design and dependable performance can elevate everyday living. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the brand's latest models, discuss partnership opportunities, and enjoy live demonstrations of its best-selling appliances.

About SOKANY

Founded in 1993, Yiwu Mingge Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. has become one of China's leading manufacturers and exporters of small home and personal appliances under the SOKANY brand. With a focus on“Smart Living, Better Life,” the company continues to expand its global footprint through innovation, trust, and a commitment to quality that empowers distributors and consumers worldwide.

For more details, visit or connect with us at....