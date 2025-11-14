Apparel Market Size To Reach USD 1.64 Trillion By 2030, Driven By Sustainability And Omnichannel Retail Trends

MENAFN - GetNews) "Apparel Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"The global apparel market is set to grow from USD 1.40 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.64 trillion by 2030, driven by sustainability, digital adoption, and comfort-focused fashion trends. Rising demand for eco-friendly materials, athleisure, smart manufacturing, and omnichannel retail is reshaping consumer engagement. Brands leveraging technology, transparency, and personalization are expected to gain stronger market share.

Introduction – Expanding Apparel Market Size Reflects Changing Consumer Lifestyles

The global apparel market size is projected to grow from USD 1.40 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.64 trillion by 2030, recording steady expansion supported by evolving consumer preferences and rising digital adoption. Despite inflationary pressures in developed regions, recovery in discretionary spending and comfort-driven fashion trends continue to boost demand. Consumers, especially younger demographics, favor brands that combine style with sustainability, prompting apparel companies to incorporate recycled materials, ethical sourcing, and circular economy practices.

Sustainability, convenience, and personalization are now central to market growth strategies. The adoption of data-driven manufacturing, shorter production cycles, and on-demand customization has improved inventory management and minimized waste. With the apparel market share increasingly influenced by these operational shifts, brands are redefining how they connect with consumers across both online and offline platforms.

Key Trends Shaping the Apparel Market

1. Rise of Sustainable and Circular Fashion Practices

A significant trend in the global apparel market is the emphasis on sustainability and resource efficiency. Brands are investing in eco-friendly materials, recycled fabrics, and biodegradable textiles. Initiatives such as garment collection programs, resale platforms, and sustainable packaging have gained traction, reflecting a consumer base that prioritizes environmental impact. This transition is particularly strong in Europe and North America, where regulations and consumer awareness drive circular economy initiatives.

2. Technological Integration Across Fabric and Manufacturing

Technological advancements continue to redefine apparel production. Automation, AI-driven design tools, and digital sampling have reduced lead times from weeks to days. Smart textiles offering features like temperature regulation and moisture control are expanding across sportswear and casual segments. Machine learning applications in demand forecasting help manufacturers manage inventory efficiently, while near-shore production supports faster replenishment cycles. These developments collectively enhance competitiveness and agility within the apparel market.

3. Sportswear and Athleisure Fueling Growth

Increased fitness participation and lifestyle changes have significantly expanded the sportswear segment. Products like moisture-wicking leggings and athletic footwear now bridge the gap between workout and casual wear. This“athleisure” trend reflects consumer demand for functionality and comfort, driving faster growth than the general apparel market. Government-led fitness initiatives and youth engagement programs in emerging regions further support the expansion of this category.

4. Social Media and Celebrity Endorsements Influencing Fashion Choices

Social media continues to transform the apparel market trends by shaping purchasing behavior and trend cycles. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok allow brands to launch limited collections through influencers, gaining rapid visibility. Short-form videos and live commerce events simplify purchasing and enhance consumer engagement. Collaborations between celebrities and fashion houses frequently result in sell-out collections, with digital-first campaigns playing a crucial role in shaping global fashion trends.

Dive deeper into regional dynamics and download the Japanese version for locally relevant analysis -

Market Segmentation – Apparel Market Statistics and Insights

By Product Type



Formal Wear

Casual Wear

Sportswear

Nightwear/Loungewear

Intimate Other Product Types

By End User



Men

Women Children

By Fabric Material



Cotton

Polyester

Nylon

Denim Other Fabric Types

By Category



Mass Premium

By Distribution Channel



Offline Stores Online Stores

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Apparel Market

The apparel market is moderately concentrated, with major global and regional companies competing across diverse categories. Leading players include VF Corporation, H&M Group, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (Uniqlo), Nike Inc., and Adidas AG, which maintain large retail networks and strong digital ecosystems.

Brands are expanding omnichannel operations, integrating augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer engagement. Collaborations with designers, influencers, and celebrities continue to drive brand visibility. Mergers and acquisitions are common, especially in premium and luxury segments, as companies expand portfolios and streamline supply chains.

Direct-to-consumer and digital-first brands are also reshaping the market landscape by offering personalization, faster delivery, and targeted digital marketing. Meanwhile, established brands respond by acquiring innovative startups and introducing eco-conscious sub-brands.

