Timetailor Salon Software Expands Global Reach With Support For 34 Languages

"TimeTailor Salon Appointment Software Now Supports 34 Languages, Expanding Global Accessibility"As the salon software industry becomes more and more global, businesses must adapt to diverse market demands and cultural expectations in order to deliver consistent value. Believing that a salon booking software is an indispensable tool, not a luxury reserved for a select few, TimeTailor is changing the game once again by expanding its language support.

Available in 34 languages, the salon management software is actively redefining accessibility in the industry, making it easier than ever for salons, spas, barbershops, and beauty clinics across the globe to interact in their native language.

With a growing global client base, TimeTailor is continuing to prioritize inclusivity and ease of use. Its latest multilingual expansion reflects a bold commitment to global digital transformation, empowering beauty professionals to reach the full potential of the salon software without any language barriers:

"We want every salon owner, no matter where they are or what language they speak, to feel at home on TimeTailor", said Oliver Auerbach, the CEO of TimeTailor. "Technology should be the one adapting to people, not the other way around."

As the beauty and wellness sector becomes more digitally connected, salon booking software providers must evolve from offering generic tools to delivering customized, unique experiences. With support now covering 34 languages and corresponding local currencies, TimeTailor is leading this change.

From salon appointment scheduling and POS features to team management and salon website design, every tool and feature is now available in the following languages:



English

German

Malay

Norwegian

Danish

Dutch

Italian

Swedish

Finnish

French

Greek

Spanish

Slovene

Korean

Czech

Estonian

Lithuanian

Portuguese

Slovak

Polish

Croatian

Hungarian

Latvian

Romanian

Bulgarian

Turkish

Russian

Serbian

Albanian

Brazilian-Portuguese

Georgian

Armenian

Bosnian Thai

This milestone positions TimeTailor as one of the most globally accessible salon softwaresin the market, enabling not only established brands, but independent salon owners to grow their businesses without communication setbacks.

Unlike traditional programs that only cover basic navigation menus, TimeTailor's multilingual support includes industry terms, customer messages, booking flows, and tools used in digital marketing for salons, such as SEO-optimized website content and automated reminders to ensure a consistent brand image. Staff and clients can interact with the platform in their preferred language, ensuring clear communication, reduced training time, and an improved customer experience:

"It's not about translating buttons", Oliver Auerbach emphasized. "It's about understanding cultural context and making every feature feel familiar."

With this expansion, TimeTailor becomes a more competitive salon appointment app for international entrepreneurs, opening up new opportunities for small businesses in non-English speaking countries to build their online presence.

For growing beauty providers, having access to a salon appointment software in their native language can:



Reduce operational confusion

Increase staff productivity

Minimize booking errors and client miscommunication Build more trust with locals

This multilingual update is just one part of TimeTailor's commitment to offering a beauty salon softwarethat's international and easy to use. With an integrated salon website builder, intuitive salon management tools, a salon POS system, and a support team acting as a fully functional salon marketing agency, TimeTailor is positioning itself as a global growth partner for the beauty industry.

