TJ Towing Austin Celebrates Growth As Travis County's Trusted Name For Fast, Reliable Towing Services And Roadside Assistance

MENAFN - GetNews) Local towing service expands fleet capacity to serve more Austin drivers with 24/7 emergency towing and roadside help

AUSTIN, TX - November 14, 2025 - Look, nobody plans to need a tow truck, right? But when you do, you want somebody who's actually gonna show up. That's us – TJ Towing Austin, we're at 712 Congress Ave. #957, Austin, TX 78701, and we've been growing like crazy because Austin drivers keep calling us when they're stuck. We do emergency towing, roadside assistance, accident recovery, all of it, 24/7. If you need help right now, call (512) 982-9366 and we'll dispatch somebody to you. Or if you just wanna ask questions, same number – (512) 982-9366. We're here at 712 Congress Ave. #957, Austin, TX 78701, and we answer the phone day or night.

How TJ Towing Austin Got Started

So TJ Towing Austin got going because honestly, the towing industry's got a pretty rough reputation around here, and a lot of it's deserved. Too many companies that quote you one price then hit you with double. Drivers who take forever to show up. Rude service when you're already having the worst day. We wanted to do it different – actually help people instead of just making money off their bad luck.

And Austin? Man, this city's tough on vehicles and drivers. I-35 is a nightmare – traffic backed up for miles, fender benders every other day, people breaking down in the middle lanes with nowhere safe to go. Summer heat's brutal – engines overheating, batteries dying, A/C systems failing when it's 105 degrees outside. And Austin drivers need someone who'll actually answer at 2 AM when they're stranded on Sixth Street after the bars close or stuck on 183 coming home from work late.

"We're not just hooking up cars and hauling them off," TJ Towing Austin tells people all the time. "This is somebody's way to get to work tomorrow morning. Get their kids to school. Get home safe to their family. Every towing call, every roadside assistance – that's an Austin driver having a really terrible day. We show up fast, we treat people with respect, and we get them taken care of."

TJ Towing Austin at 712 Congress Ave. #957, Austin, TX 78701 knows this city inside and out. We know the roads – which routes are fastest at different times of day, where construction's backing things up, shortcuts through neighborhoods that GPS doesn't know about. We understand local regulations, police protocols for accident scenes, how impound procedures work. We've got relationships with honest repair shops around town and storage facilities that won't gouge you. Need towing service downtown during SXSW when the whole city's chaos? Roadside assistance on 290 during rush hour? Call TJ Towing Austin at (512) 982-9366 – we bring that local knowledge every single time.

What TJ Towing Austin Actually Does

Alright, so here's the deal – TJ Towing Austin at 712 Congress Ave. #957, Austin, TX 78701 handles pretty much any towing or roadside situation Travis County drivers run into. Call (512) 982-9366 and we'll figure out what you need.

Emergency Towing: Fast response for breakdowns, accidents, mechanical failures anywhere in Austin. Light duty towing for your sedan, medium duty for trucks and SUVs, flatbed service for vehicles that can't be towed traditional way – AWD cars, lowered vehicles, motorcycles, whatever you're driving. TJ Towing Austin has seen too many companies quote you something reasonable on the phone – then when they show up it's hidden fees, extra mileage charges, storage costs nobody mentioned – suddenly your $100 tow is $350. We don't operate like that. We tell you the real price upfront before we dispatch.

Roadside Assistance: Dead battery at the grocery store? Flat tire on the highway? Locked your keys in the car? Ran out of gas because you were trying to make it one more mile? TJ Towing Austin handles all of it. Jump starts to get you going, tire changes right there on the spot, lockout service to get you back in your car, fuel delivery so you can get to an actual gas station. We get you back on the road instead of making you wait three hours for help that might not even come.

Accident Recovery: Vehicle accidents are stressful enough without dealing with towing problems on top of it. TJ Towing Austin does collision response, debris cleanup if parts came off, safe vehicle removal from accident scenes. We work with Austin police all the time, know how to deal with insurance companies, understand the whole process. Get your vehicle to a repair shop or storage facility quickly and safely so you can focus on dealing with everything else.

Motorcycle Towing: Bikes need different equipment and technique than cars. TJ Towing Austin has specialized equipment for motorcycle transport – proper tie-downs, flatbed service, careful handling. Because motorcycles aren't just cars on two wheels, they need someone who knows what they're doing or you end up with damage.

Long Distance Towing: Need to get somewhere outside Austin? TJ Towing Austin handles long distance towing throughout Texas. Moving to Houston and need your car transported? Vehicle break down in San Antonio and it's not worth fixing there? We do vehicle transport, interstate towing, get all the proper permits. Call (512) 982-9366 and we'll work out the details.

Impound and Private Property Towing: TJ Towing Austin works with apartment complexes, businesses, property managers around Austin for parking enforcement. Unauthorized vehicles in tenant spots, fire lane violations, expired tags – we handle it following all legal procedures with proper documentation. Fair practices, no shady stuff.

Every service from TJ Towing Austin comes with the same commitment. Fast response times, transparent pricing, professional drivers who know what they're doing – that's what makes us a trusted towing service all over Austin.

Why Austin Drivers Keep Calling TJ Towing Austin

There's towing services all over Austin, I get it. But drivers keep calling TJ Towing Austin at (512) 982-9366 for actual reasons that matter when you're stranded somewhere. We answer the phone 24/7 – like a real dispatcher, an actual person who works for us, immediate response. Not some voicemail system or call center in another state who doesn't know Austin from Dallas. Our average response time's actually fast because we use GPS routing, communicate directly with drivers, know the quickest ways to get anywhere in this city.

Our drivers at TJ Towing Austin know Austin roads like the back of their hand. MoPac's backed up from construction? We know alternate routes. Downtown traffic's a mess? We know the shortcuts. Need to get somewhere in East Austin quick? We know exactly how to get there. Professional service means we treat your vehicle carefully – proper equipment, secure loading, safe transport – and we treat you with respect instead of like some inconvenience that's bothering us.

TJ Towing Austin at 712 Congress Ave. #957, Austin, TX 78701 uses transparent pricing with zero surprise fees. You know the actual cost before we even dispatch the truck – towing rates, mileage calculation, any additional services you might need. We take cash, cards, work with insurance billing – whatever you've got, we'll figure it out. And we're properly licensed and insured, which sounds obvious but you'd be surprised how many Austin towing companies operate in gray areas hoping nobody checks.

Customers throughout neighborhoods like Hyde Park, Zilker, Mueller, South Lamar, Domain area, East Austin – they've experienced the difference working with TJ Towing Austin makes. We've handled everything from simple jump starts to complex accident recovery with multiple vehicles. Same level of professionalism on everything, doesn't matter if it's a $75 service call or a $500 tow.

What We've Been Up To Lately

Last few months TJ Towing Austin has helped hundreds of drivers through some really tough situations. Pulled a vehicle out during those crazy flooding storms we had – water halfway up the doors, hydrolock risk, whole insurance mess to deal with. Provided roadside assistance for a family with young kids stuck on the side of 183 in hundred-degree heat, dead alternator, no air conditioning in the car. Got them cooled off, got the vehicle towed, made sure they had a ride home.

But the growth hasn't changed how TJ Towing Austin operates, you know? Every person who calls gets treated like a person, not just another ticket number in the system. Whether it's a simple lockout at HEB or major accident recovery on the highway, we show up with the same urgency. Helping Austin drivers when they really need it – that's created the word-of-mouth we got throughout Austin and Travis County. Repeat customers, referrals from folks we've helped before, mechanics around town recommending us, that's honestly how we've grown.

What's Next for TJ Towing Austin

Austin keeps growing and the traffic keeps getting worse – more drivers, more breakdowns, more accidents. TJ Towing Austin at 712 Congress Ave. #957, Austin, TX 78701 is positioned to handle all of it across Travis County and beyond. We're expanding our fleet right now to deal with increased demand. Adding more trucks, hiring experienced drivers who know what they're doing, improving our dispatch technology so we can get to people even faster.

We're staying committed to being Austin's go-to towing service by keeping the same standards that built our reputation in the first place. Fast response, fair pricing, professional service, genuine care about actually helping people instead of just taking their money. Whether it's emergency towing at 3 AM or scheduled vehicle transport during the day, every call to (512) 982-9366 gets full attention from experienced folks.

We're also looking at new services based on what Austin drivers actually need. Maybe adding more specialized equipment for electric vehicles, expanding our coverage areas, offering membership plans for people who travel a lot. Whatever helps serve this community better.

Get In Touch With TJ Towing Austin

Austin drivers needing towing services, roadside assistance, vehicle transport, whatever – contact TJ Towing Austin for fast, professional help. Call (512) 982-9366 for immediate dispatch or just to ask questions about services, or visit the office at 712 Congress Ave. #957, Austin, TX 78701. The team's ready 24/7 to get you back on the road or safely to wherever you need to go.

Don't wait until you're stranded somewhere to save the number. Program (512) 982-9366 into your phone right now so you've got reliable help when you need it. Because breakdowns don't happen on a schedule, and when they do happen, you want someone who'll actually show up and take care of you.

About TJ Towing Austin

TJ Towing Austin is locally owned and operated from 712 Congress Ave. #957, Austin, TX 78701, serving drivers throughout Austin and Travis County. We specialize in emergency towing, roadside assistance, accident recovery, and vehicle transport. Reach us anytime at (512) 982-9366. With deep knowledge of Austin roads and real expertise in handling all kinds of towing situations, TJ Towing Austin delivers reliable help when drivers need it most.