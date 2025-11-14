Moho 14 Owners Get Free 'SIDE QUEST' Update: Now Supports Export To Video Game Engines And Blender

MENAFN - GetNews)Lost Marble LLC releases. This free update for Moho 14 owners introduces powerful new glTF/GLB (Graphics Language Transmission Format) export capabilities, allowing users to bring their rigs and animation from Moho directly into video game engines, such asas well as leadingincluding

This new feature will empower video game developers and also 3D artists. Game developers will now harness Moho's intuitive rigging and animation tools to quickly produce high-quality 2D characters, whether drawn directly in Moho or imported from applications such as Clip Studio Paint or Photoshop. Meanwhile, 3D artists using Blender or Maya can now integrate Moho rigs and animations into their 3D pipelines.

Moho continues to impress animators worldwide with its streamlined interface, advanced 2D rigging system, Smart Bones, expressive boiling brushes, and the ability to deliver rigged animation with the look and feel of traditional hand-drawn work.

“We believe the value of software lies not only in how many things it can do, but in how easy and fast it makes the creative process,” said Victor Paredes, Co-Founder, Lost Marble LLC.“With Side Quest, video game developers and 3D artists can now experience the speed and flexibility that has made Moho a favorite among animators.”

Moho 14.4 SIDE QUEST will also include many major improvements and fixes, including updates to the particle system, layers and much more.

Check out the Moho 14.4 SIDE QUEST promotional video on YouTube:

Moho Pro 14 is available for $399.99, and Moho Debut 14 for aspiring animators is $59.99. Detailed product, pricing, and upgrade information is available at

Moho 14 owners can learn more and download the free update here: > About Moho and Lost Marble LLC

Lost Marble's award-winning Moho software has become the animation tool of choice for countless professionals and studios worldwide. From its beginnings as a hobbyist project to its current role empowering thousands of artists, Moho combines state-of-the-art rigging and animation technology with professional-grade tools, helping creators bring their stories to life with power, precision, and ease.

For more information, media inquiries, or to request a demo, please contact Fahim Niaz at ...