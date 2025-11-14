Germany Data Center Power Market To Reach USD 1.53 Billion By 2030, Driven By High-Density And Energy-Efficient Facilities

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Germany Data Center Power Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Germany Data Center Power Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Germany Data Center Power Market Overview

Germany's data center power market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2030, reflecting a 5.3% CAGR. The Germany Data Center Power Market share is becoming increasingly important as AI workloads, high-density racks, and edge computing facilities shape the country's energy landscape.

Key Trends in the Germany Data Center Power Market

1. Expansion of Hyperscale Data Centers to Support High-Density AI Workloads

Hyperscale data centers in Frankfurt, Berlin, and Munich are adopting high-density racks above 30 kW, using grid-interactive UPS and liquid cooling for efficient, reliable operations.

2. Adoption of Renewable-Powered Backup Systems for Sustainable Operations

Operators are adopting hydrogen fuel-cell systems and low-carbon alternatives instead of diesel generators, improving energy efficiency, extending backup autonomy, and supporting Germany's sustainability and carbon-reduction objectives.

3. Growth of Edge Computing Facilities for 5G and Industry 4.0 Applications

Distributed edge facilities in industrial areas use modular UPS units and lithium-ion battery backups, supporting latency-sensitive applications while ensuring consistent, efficient power usage across multiple locations.

4. Integration of Hybrid Micro-Grids to Ensure Reliable and Efficient Power Supply

Germany's energy transition, with nuclear and coal phase-out, is promoting hybrid micro-grids combining solar PV, gas turbines, bio-gas engines, and batteries, ensuring reliable, efficient, uninterrupted power supply.

Segmentation: Germany Data Center Power Market Analysis

By Component:

Electrical Solutions

UPS Systems

Generators

Diesel Generators

Gas Generators

Hydrogen Fuel-cell Generators

Power Distribution Units

Switchgear

Transfer Switches

Remote Power Panels

Energy-storage Systems

Service

Installation and Commissioning

Maintenance and Support

Training and Consulting

By Data Center Type:

Hyperscaler/Cloud Service Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprise and Edge Data Centers

By Data Center Size:

Small Size Data Centers

Medium Size Data Centers

Large Size Data Centers

Massive Size Data Centers

Mega Size Data Centers

By Tier Level:

Tier I and II

Tier III

Tier IV

Key Players in the Germany Data Center Power Market

ABB Ltd. – A global leader in electrification and automation, ABB provides UPS systems, power distribution units, and energy management solutions for data centers.

Eaton Corporation – Offers critical power management solutions, including UPS, generators, and energy-efficient electrical systems for commercial and hyperscale data centers.

Schneider Electric SE – Specializes in energy management and automation solutions, delivering UPS systems, power distribution, and monitoring services for reliable data center operations.

Caterpillar Inc. – Manufactures diesel, gas, and hybrid generators that provide backup power solutions for data centers and industrial applications.

Vertiv Group Corp. – Provides critical infrastructure technologies, including UPS systems, cooling solutions, and remote monitoring services for enterprise and hyperscale data centers.

Conclusion

The Germany Data Center Power Market trends indicate steady growth through 2030, driven by investments in hyperscale and colocation facilities, regulatory support for renewable energy, and adoption of advanced power solutions. The Germany Data Center Power Market statistics reflect a clear trend toward renewable energy integration, high-performance infrastructure, and distributed computing.

