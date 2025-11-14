Moving Image Technologies Reports Q1 Revenue Of $5.6M And Continued Improvement In Gross Margin And Operating Expense Profile Hosts Call Today At 11Am ET
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
About Moving iMage Technologies ( )
With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.
MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.
MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|2025
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|
|$
|5,548
|
|$
|5,715
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|1,839
|
|
|1,464
|
|Inventories, net
|
|
|1,719
|
|
|2,066
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
|763
|
|
|162
|
|Total Current Assets
|
|
|9,869
|
|
|9,407
|
|Long-Term Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|Right-of-use asset
|
|
|1,031
|
|
|1,087
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
|12
|
|
|15
|
|Intangibles, net
|
|
|349
|
|
|364
|
|Other assets
|
|
|15
|
|
|15
|
|Total Long-Term Assets
|
|
|1,407
|
|
|1,481
|
|Total Assets
|
|$
|11,276
|
|$
|10,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|$
|2,900
|
|$
|3,009
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
|444
|
|
|362
|
|Customer refunds
|
|
|460
|
|
|379
|
|Customer deposits
|
|
|933
|
|
|1,101
|
|Lease liability-current
|
|
|235
|
|
|227
|
|Unearned warranty revenue
|
|
|72
|
|
|35
|
|Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|5,044
|
|
|5,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long-Term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Lease liability-non-current
|
|
|857
|
|
|918
|
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|857
|
|
|918
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
|5,901
|
|
|6,031
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,939,732 and 9,896,850 shares issued and outstanding at Sep. 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively
|
|
| -
|
|
|-
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|12,070
|
|
|12,061
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
|(6,695
|)
|
|(7,204
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|5,375
|
|
|4,857
|
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|$
|11,276
|
|$
|10,888
|
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|5,582
|
|$
|5,252
|
|Cost of goods sold
|
|
|3,908
|
|
|3,880
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|1,674
|
|
|1,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|Research and development
|
|
|48
|
|
|61
|
|Selling and marketing
|
|
|386
|
|
|529
|
|General and administrative
|
|
|890
|
|
|850
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
|1,324
|
|
|1,440
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
|350
|
|
|(68
|)
|Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|Extinguishment of payables
|
|
|128
|
|
|-
|
|Interest and other income, net
|
|
|31
|
|
|43
|
|Total other income
|
|
|159
|
|
|43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|509
|
|$
|(25
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|0.05
|
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Diluted
|
|$
|0.05
|
|$
|(0.00
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shares used in computing earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|9,939,123
|
|
|9,896,850
|
|Diluted
|
|
|10,232,873
|
|
|9,896,850
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|509
|
|$
|(25
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
|
|45
|
|
|11
|
|Inventory reserve
|
|
|-
|
|
|80
|
|Depreciation expense
|
|
|3
|
|
|4
|
|Amortization expense
|
|
|15
|
|
|15
|
|Right-of-use amortization
|
|
|56
|
|
|58
|
|Stock compensation expense
|
|
|9
|
|
|5
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
|(420
|)
|
|10
|
|Inventories
|
|
|347
|
|
|421
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
|(601
|)
|
|158
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
|(109
|)
|
|(429
|)
|Accrued expenses and customer refunds
|
|
|163
|
|
|26
|
|Unearned warranty revenue
|
|
|37
|
|
|23
|
|Customer deposits
|
|
|(168
|)
|
|(342
|)
|Lease liabilities
|
|
|(53
|)
|
|(47
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|(167
|)
|
|(32
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net decrease in cash
|
|
|(167
|)
|
|(32
|)
|Cash, beginning of the period
|
|
|5,715
|
|
|5,278
|
|Cash, end of the period
|
|$
|5,548
|
|$
|5,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Right-of-use assets from new lease
|
|$
|-
|
|$
|(988
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
