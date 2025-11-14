QIDI Max4: Flagship Large-Scale 3D Printer Debuts At Formnext 2025 In Germany

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZHEJIANG, China, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Formnext 2025, the global event for additive manufacturing in Germany, QIDI unveiled its new flagship 3D printer -The debut marks a major breakthrough for the brand, as the model boasts the largest print size among consumer-grade enclosed printers, yet maintains excellent printing accuracy, successfully solving the industry challenge of "difficulty in achieving both large print size and high precision."









QIDI Max4: The Largest Enclosed Desktop Printer with Top-Tier Specifications

The QIDI Max series, renowned for its large-format and versatile printing capabilities, has now ushered in its next generation with the QIDI Max4. With a build volume of 390×390×340mm - 55% larger than the previous Max3 - QIDI Max4 is ideally suited for producing large industrial parts, intricate molds, and customized prototypes, significantly expanding the possibilities for professional users.





This 390×390 mm heated bed features a full-surface silicone thermal layer with densely distributed heating wires-one of the most uniform designs in its class. Combined with a bottom layer of high-efficiency insulation cotton, it delivers exceptionally even temperature distribution across the entire surface. This ensures strong first-layer adhesion and stable temperature control, ideal for large-format, warp-free prints.

QIDI Max4 features a new high-flow hotend (40mm3/s) for significantly faster print speeds, reducing production cycles for large parts. Its hardened steel nozzle ensures compatibility with standard PLA, ABS and some industrial materials like abrasive carbon fiber-reinforced nylon.

It also debuts QIDI's innovative, self-developed Active Toolhead Cooling System. Dubbed the "Polar Cooler", this system directs cool air directly onto the extruder and filament, significantly improving heat dissipation to prevent clogs. This is complemented by the second-generation Active Chamber Heating system, which maintains a chamber temperature of up to 65°C with optimized air circulation. Together, they create an ideal environment for perfectly printing high-temperature materials like ABS, ABS-CF, and PC with ease.





QIDI Max4: Redefining the Standard for Stability and Precision

To enhance precision and stability, QIDI Max4 incorporates a new closed-loop motor system for its XY-axis. This upgrade delivers three key benefits:



Greater Stability: The system prevents step loss by monitoring errors through a closed-loop encoder and instantly compensating for any deviations, thereby significantly reducing layer misalignment.

Improved Accuracy: Reduced torque ripple results in significantly less surface artifacts, such as "rippling" or "cogging". Enhanced Efficiency: The motors run cooler and quieter at high speeds, mitigating the impact of heat on internal components and thereby extending the printer's operational lifespan.







It also achieve superior surface finish with an ultra-stable Z-Axis. Engineered for perfection, the Z-axis utilizes 2mm lead screws and an anti-backlash nut to maintain exceptional stability and remove vertical play. This precise engineering translates directly into smoother motion and enhanced Z-axis accuracy, effectively minimizing layer lines and yielding superior surface details-even on the tall prints.

QIDI Max4 further enhances its performance by incorporating widely acclaimed features, including new auto-leveling sensor, industrial-grade linear rails, and custom 1.5GT belts. This robust construction ensures exceptionally smooth and precise motion control, resulting in superior print quality and enhanced durability.

QIDI Max4: Intelligence by Design, Usability in Focus

QIDI Max4 is equipped with a new AI recognition system, powered by a high-performance processor that rapidly processes image data and print commands. Using a high-definition camera, it continuously monitors the print in real time to identify issues such as spaghetti or support structure failures. Upon detecting an anomaly, the printer automatically pauses and sends an alert, significantly reducing the need for manual supervision and minimizing material waste.





A new large screen and redesigned interface offer smoother fingertip control, significantly upgrading the interactive experience. Its capabilities are seamlessly extended by the QIDI BOX, which unlocks multi-color and multi-material printing-supporting up to 16 colors simultaneously and providing drying at temperatures up to 65°C.

By integrating high-temperature capability, exceptional precision, and broad compatibility, QIDI Max4 enables high-quality, multi-material printing of complex objects - from multi-color artistic models to engineering-grade composite parts - delivering a revolutionary experience for professional users.

QIDI Max4 is now available for global pre-order.

As the new flagship product of QIDI, its debut at Formnext 2025 underscores the company's growing expertise and innovative capabilities in 3D printing. Poised to become one of the most competitive large-format 3D printers on the market, QIDI Max4 delivers a powerful new solution - offering enhanced efficiency, superior performance, and a smarter user experience.

