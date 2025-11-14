MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunity exists to enhance understanding of technical and regulatory CTD requirements for generic submissions in MENA, addressing complexities, and learning from US and EU frameworks. This can optimize registration processes by minimizing delays from common reviewer inquiries.

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Common Technical Document (CTD) Submission in the MENA Region Training Course (Nov 28, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This one-day course will provide you with an in-depth understanding of the technical and regulatory requirements of CTD submissions in different countries in the MENA region regarding generic submissions.

Attendees will receive a detailed explanation of the specific requirements for documents and studies required in generic submissions, with the most common inquiries raised by reviewers to consider. This in turn will assist in avoiding a long list of inquiries that may delay your registration process.

Similarities and differences between the requirements in MENA regions, USA and EU will be discussed.

This is an excellent opportunity to discuss the complexities involved with an expert in this geographic region.

Benefits of Attending



Become more familiar with the regulatory environment and framework in the MENA region

Understand how to compile effective CTD submissions

Be aware of the specific requirements that should be considered when submitting registration dossiers in major countries in the MENA region Learn the most common deficiencies and inquiries raised by the reviewers

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed for professionals of the pharmaceutical industry who are currently, or planning to become involved in the development of regulatory submissions to MENA regions using CTD/eCTD. The programme is particularly suitable for project team members interested in gaining a practical understanding of regulations, tools, and required submission processes. This includes professionals working in but not limited to:



Regulatory Affairs

Export drug regulatory affairs

R&D

Documentation Teams

Quality Control

Quality Assurance Anyone interested in understanding the regulatory environment and requirements in MENA region

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of the Pharmaceutical Market in the MENA Region

Format Used by Different MENA Countries (Traditional Registration Dossiers, CTC or eCTD)

Module 1 - Regional Requirements



Pharmacovigilance requirements Product information requirements (Labeling, SPC & PIL)

Module 3 - Quality - CMC (Important Considerations for Specific Sections in Module 3)



3.2.S (S-part) and different options for submission

Data requirements for 3.2.P (P-part)

3.2.R regional requirements

Analytical procedures

Analytical method validation

Impurities Stability testing requirements

Life cycle management (Variations)

Summary of Module 3 (Product Overall Summary) and Different Formats of Submitting Module 2

Module 5 - Clinical

Bioequivalence requirements

eCTD Required Technical Specifications

Regulatory Framework Examples (GCC & Egypt)

New submissions, variations and renewals

Smilarities and Differences Between CTD Requirements in MENA Region, USA & EU

Speakers:

Mohammad Fat'hy Elnadi

Independent Pharmaceutical Consultant

Mohammad has a unique blend of both technical and regulatory experience and qualifications gained from his more than 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. After graduating in pharmaceutical science from the University of Cairo, he has held posts in the fields of R&D and production of pharmaceutical dosage forms, and as a contract manufacturing coordinator.

After completing a postgraduate certificate in management from the American University in Cairo (AUC), he has held senior management roles in business development in the pharmaceutical industry, including opening new markets in local and export markets, which allowed him to deal with different regulatory health authorities and business environments.

He successfully led his team in cooperation with colleagues from other departments within various companies in numerous market access projects in many African countries, ASEAN, GCC and other Middle East Countries has also been responsible for the establishment of supply chain departments in many pharmaceutical companies. Leading planning, local and foreign purchasing, and warehouse functions.

Mohammad is now a regulatory consultant for many pharmaceutical companies. He is an international speaker, providing courses and webinars worldwide in regulatory affairs and supply chain topics related to the pharmaceutical industry.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900