HBKU Hosts Second Advances In Precision Medicine Conference

DOHA: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS) hosted the Second Advances in Precision Medicine (APM2025) Conference at Education City's Minaretein. The two-day event was co-organized by Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI) and sponsored by Qatar Research Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council.

Held under the theme 'Clinical Utility of Polygenic Risk Scores,' the event showcased the clinical application of polygenic risk scores (PRS) and assessed their potential for disease prediction. This includes PRS developed for type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and several other conditions.

The two-day gathering covered four major tracks: Polygenic Risk Scores: From Development to Clinical Implementation; Polygenic Risk Score Applications for Complex Diseases; Statistical Methods in Polygenic Risk Scores; and the Transferability of Polygenic Risk Scores Across Populations. In doing so, it brought together experts from Qatar, the region and around the world for roundtable discussions, panels and keynote talks that addressed the challenges of implementing PRS and strategies for introducing them in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Opening the event, Dean, CHLS, Dr. Markus R. Wenk and Senior Research Program Specialist, QRDI, Dr. Amna H. Aboalmaaly underscored the importance of advancing national healthcare priorities through precision health. Subsequent sessions explored how PRS can be integrated into clinical operations by linking basic science and PRS analyses and application. 'The Journey from GWAS to PRS,' shed light on how genome-wide association studies (GWAS) laid the foundation for Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS).

Dr. Wenk commented:“This conference is a vital platform that highlights the potential to advance our research and the use of polygenic risk scores in addressing complex diseases. Through cross-cultural collaboration, we are building the knowledge and partnerships needed to translate research into precision treatments that serve the needs of Qatar and the region.”

Conference Chair and Associate Professor, CHLS Dr. Nady El Hajj added:“This gathering reinforces our vision of advancing research that has tangible public health impact and the clinical utility of results in Qatar and internationally. HBKU is committed to shaping a healthier and more prosperous Qatar by leveraging its world-class expertise to lead advancements in precision health across the MENA region.”