Govt Withdraws 14 BIS Quality Control Orders Including On Polyester Yarns & PVC

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has withdrawn 14 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), covering several key chemicals, polymers, and fibre-based materials, following concerns raised by sections of industry.

The withdrawal, announced by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, will take effect upon the release of an official notification.

According to officials, the products removed from mandatory BIS certification include terephthalic acid, ethylene glycol, polyester yarns and fibres, and major plastics such as polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC, ABS, and polycarbonate, reported TOI.

The decision aims to ease import constraints, improve raw material availability, and reduce input costs for downstream Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in packaging, textiles, and plastic moulding.

Officials noted that eliminating mandatory certification simplifies compliance, avoids duplication of testing, and accelerates approvals for both manufacturers and importers, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Industry representatives have welcomed the move as pragmatic and growth-oriented, stating that it will help improve India's export competitiveness and support the broader 'Make in India' agenda.

The withdrawal is seen as an effort to balance quality regulation with ease of doing business in sectors where global standards and self-regulation practices are already well established.

An official said the decision reflects a responsive governance approach, recognising that innovation, market discipline, and international benchmarks can effectively uphold quality in mature industries.

To date, BIS has issued 191 QCOs covering 773 products, a regulatory framework designed to raise product quality in the domestic market, curb substandard imports-particularly from China-and encourage stronger manufacturing practices across Indian industries.

